Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. But that doesn't mean that there are no bargain opportunities left in the segment. Here are five stocks that still look attractive buys.

Enbridge

Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year. The stock's relative underperformance compared to the S&P Energy Select Sector Index doesn't, however, indicate any fundamental issues with the company. Instead, it is indicative of the resilience of the company's cash flows toward oil price volatility. That means if oil prices fall from here, Enbridge stock won't fall as steeply as stocks of companies directly involved in exploration and production.

This relative resilience allowed Enbridge to raise its quarterly dividend for 27 years in a row. In 2021, the company's adjusted earnings rose to $5.6 billion Canadian from CA$4.9 billion in 2020. What's more, Enbridge placed around CA$10 billion of capital projects into service in 2021, which should continue to fuel its earnings growth in the coming years.

Finally, Enbridge is also looking to pivot toward renewable energy systematically. By focusing on renewable energy projects that make economic sense, Enbridge is keeping its eyes open toward this growing segment, which can potentially boost its cash flows further.

Enbridge stock offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.1% as of this writing. In short, it is still too appealing to pass up right now.

Enterprise Products Partners

Pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) stock still offers an extremely attractive yield of nearly 7.1%. The MLP (master-limited partnership) has increased its per-unit distribution for 23 straight years. Long-term fee-based contracts for the use of its assets are behind Enterprise Products' steady cash flows over the years. In 2021, Enterprise Products Partners generated distributable cash flow (DCF) of $6.6 billion.

Enterprise Products Partners invested $1.8 billion in growth projects in 2021. Further, the company recently acquired Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.25 billion in cash. The acquisition strengthens Enterprise's position in the prolific Midland Basin.

So, Enterprise Products is exploring all avenues to fuel growth. The company has a strong balance sheet, and it also retains a substantial part of cash generated from operations that it can invest for growth. All in all, this is one energy stock to add to your portfolio right away.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is gas focused with roughly 60% of its earnings coming from its natural gas segment. Yet, crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals also contribute to a significant chunk of Kinder Morgan's earnings. At 5.8%, the stock offers one of the highest yields among the S&P 500 companies.

Kinder Morgan generates steady cash flows from take-or-pay and fee-based contracts for its assets. Take-or-pay contracts entitle Kinder Morgan for payments irrespective of the volume of products transported. Kinder Morgan moves roughly 40% of natural gas consumed in or exported from the U.S. Its extensive asset base provides it an edge over smaller competitors.

In the last six years, Kinder Morgan has generated $15 billion in free cash flow and paid cash dividends of $11 billion. So, it has surely come a long way from its dividend cut after a sharp fall in commodity prices in 2014. Overall, Kinder Morgan stock makes an appealing buy right now.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Midstream MLP Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) is primarily involved in the transport and storage of crude oil and refined products. The company has raised its distribution for 20 years in a row, thanks to its steady, fee-based cash flows.

Moreover, Magellan targets a debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of less than 4 in the long run. It has managed to maintain the ratio below that level for years. Debt-to-EBITDA ratio indicates a company's ability to pay back its debt, and a lower ratio is better, all else equal. It is this financial discipline that allowed Magellan to keep growing its distribution even when more debt-loaded midstream companies were forced to slash dividends during volatile commodity prices.

In 2021, Magellan Midstream generated distributable cash flow of $1.1 billion, which was 1.24 times the amount it paid in distributions. Overall, the stock's yield of 8.4% as of this writing is too alluring to pass up.

MPLX

Compared to a 39% rise in the Energy Select Sector Index this year, MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock has risen only 12% so far this year. It offers an enticing yield of 8.4%. MPLX, an MLP formed by Marathon Petroleum, generated $4.9 billion in cash from operating activities in 2021, up from $4.5 billion in 2020. MPLX generates steady cash flow, thanks largely to its long-term, fee-based contracts.

Further, MPLX's cash flow covers the company's distribution payments well. In 2021, MPLX's DCF was 1.64 times its distribution for the year. Even accounting for the special distribution that the company paid during the year, its DCF was 1.35 times its distributions for the year. Likewise, the company's total debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of 3.7 for 2021 is conservative. All in all, MPLX is a top oil stock to buy right now.

