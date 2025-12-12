Think Eli Lilly Is Expensive? This Metric Says Otherwise.

Key Points

Eli Lilly's shares may appear expensive at first glance, but a closer look reveals a different story.

The company's outlook is strong, and the stock is a buy, even at current levels.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly ›

Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) share price has soared over the past five years (up 530%). In fact, it's hard to find a single pharmaceutical giant that has performed better over this period. However, some might think that the company's stock is no longer worth buying at current levels. After all, Eli Lilly stock is trading at 27 times forward earnings. That's meaningfully higher than the 18.3 average for the healthcare sector.

But Eli Lilly's shares do remain attractive. Let's look into one metric that strongly suggests so.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Lilly looks more reasonable when you add growth into the equation

The forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is one of the more popular valuation metrics, and with good reason. Instead of focusing on past performance -- which is helpful but doesn't tell us a whole lot about a corporation's prospects -- the forward P/E is, well, forward-looking. However, like every financial metric known to man, it also has its drawbacks, one of which is that it doesn't account for growth. Even an expensive-looking stock can be considered a bargain if its revenue and earnings are consistently growing at a rapid pace.

That's where the price/earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG) comes into play. This metric adds that crucial missing piece into the equation and helps paint a more accurate picture of a stock's valuation. What's Eli Lilly's current PEG? According to some estimates, it's 0.9. For reference, 1 and below are considered the undervalued range, while a stock with a PEG between 1 and 2 is considered fairly valued.

So, this metric tells investors that Eli Lilly is actually cheap, not expensive. It's no wonder: The company's revenue and earnings have been growing incredibly rapidly, and they look likely to continue doing so. Eli Lilly has taken over as the leader in the market for anti-obesity medicines. The company's Zepbound leads this space. And the best part is that analysts predict that this market will expand significantly over the next five years as demand for weight management medicines surges.

Will Eli Lilly have to worry about increased competition? Yes, but it isn't just the company's currently approved product that's best-in-class. Eli Lilly has posted mid- and late-stage clinical trial results that compare favorably to those of its peers in the industry. So, the company's medium-term prospects look attractive. Investors should expect strong top- and bottom-line growth through the end of the decade at the very least, which more than justifies Eli Lilly's current forward P/E.

An excellent stock to buy

It's not too late to invest in Eli Lilly, and that becomes even clearer once we look beyond its core area of expertise. Eli Lilly has made significant progress in markets such as oncology and immunology over the past few years, with medicines like the breast cancer drug Verzenio and the immunosuppressant Taltz still performing well. New launches, including Jaypirca and Omvoh, which treat lymphoma and ulcerative colitis, respectively, have also made progress.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Eli Lilly's business is robust and should continue driving market-beating returns over the next few years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,978!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,609!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.