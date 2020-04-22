Think Costco and Walmart Stock Are Too Expensive? Buy This Grocer Instead.

Food retailers’ stocks have been a safer place to hide in volatile markets. One analyst recommends playing the trend with Sprouts Farmers Market stock.

As consumers spend more time cooking at home amid restaurant shutdowns, food retailers’ stocks have been a safer place to hide in volatile markets. Leading players in the space, including Costco Wholesale (ticker: COST), Walmart (WMT), and Dollar General (DG) have all meaningfully outperformed the S&P 500 year to date.

Some investors might be concerned that these stocks are getting too expensive, given their longtime rally—which started way before the coronavirus crisis hit. To bet on the grocery boom, Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) might be a good option with a more attractive valuation, according to Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh.

In a Tuesday note, Parikh upgraded his rating for the stock to Outperform from Perform and set a target price of $25. The stock closed at $20.47 on Tuesday. He maintained his Outperform ratings and target prices for Costco, Walmart, and Dollar General.

Parikh expects grocers to continue benefiting from the increase in home-food consumption for at least the remainder of 2020, and Sprouts Farmers Market—with over 340 stores in 22 states—will be one of them.

Sprouts named a new CEO last June. Parikh likes how management lifted sales and improved merchandise margins in the fourth quarter of 2019, and believes that effort will continue. The company has recently expanded its partnership with Instacart, taking the curbside pickup service nationwide to all its stores by early May. Phoenix-based Sprouts already had offered online grocery pickup at 55 stores and grocery delivery in all of its major markets via Instacart.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, the stock has been under pressure and lost half its value, even though earnings have been steadily increasing and have beaten Wall Street expectations for six out of the past seven years. That means shares are trading at attractive valuations—15 times forward earnings—compared with its own history, but also when compared with Costco’s 34 times, Walmart’s 25 times, and Dollar General’s 23 times.

Sprouts’ solid cash generation ability also makes the stock attractive—cash flow is especially valued in this Covid-19 crisis when many companies are running out of liquidity. According to FactSet, the company sports a free cash flow yield of 11 times as of the latest fiscal quarter. That’s much stronger than Walmart’s 4.5 times and Costco’s three times, noted Parikh.

Sentiment toward the stock remains fairly negative. On the sell side, five analysts rate the stock as Buy or equivalent, 11 recommend Hold, and two hold Sell ratings. To Parikh, that’s a good thing. Investors that buy now will be ahead of the curve.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

