Think Beyond the Headlines: These 3 Stocks Could Create Wealth for Generations

Key Points

Church & Dwight compounds its growth by acquiring niche brands and scaling them globally.

Pilgrim's Pride is evolving into a branded foods company, led by the rapid growth of its Just Bare line.

Energizer Holdings benefits from steady, expanding demand for batteries across everyday and connected devices.

10 stocks we like better than Church & Dwight ›

Generational wealth doesn't announce itself. It doesn't come with a viral moment or a TV segment. It usually comes from owning a piece of something that has kept growing over time, through recessions, through trade wars, through every market cycle, even as short-term considerations may have convinced other investors to sell. For example, back in the 1980s, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) was probably viewed as a boring little hardware store chain. But over the decades, it has behaved more like a growth stock, increasing in value by more than 10,000-fold.

The three companies below aren't flashy. But each one is doing something structurally interesting that I think most investors haven't given much thought to. That's usually where opportunities lie for making investments that can deliver generational wealth.

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1. Church & Dwight is running one of the best brand incubators nobody talks about

Most people who are aware of Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) will know it as the company that makes Arm & Hammer baking soda. That framing is about 20 years out of date.

Over the last four years, Church & Dwight has assembled one of the more interesting portfolios in the consumer goods space. Hero Cosmetics -- the acne patch brand it acquired in 2022 -- has expanded beyond its original product into a full Gen Z skincare line, with facial cleansers launching nationally in mid-2026, covering a range of acne consumer needs. TheraBreath, which the company acquired for $580 million in 2021 when international sales represented less than 10% of the brand's sales, is now being scaled as part of one of the company's three explicit long-term growth mandates.

At the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in February, CEO Rick Dierker laid out his roadmap for the company plainly: Grow Arm & Hammer sales from $2 billion to $3 billion, scale its oral care products business from $1 billion to $1.5 billion, and expand internationally from $1 billion to $2 billion. Those are operating priorities backed by a balance sheet that, following the divestiture of the vitamin business, has net debt down to 0.6 times normalized EBITDA.

The reason I think Church & Dwight is a generational holding is the model itself. It finds category-leading brands in underpenetrated spaces, acquires them at fair prices, and then uses its distribution infrastructure to take them global. Hero had almost no international presence when Church & Dwight bought it. TheraBreath had minimal international presence. The pattern is clear, and it works.

2. Pilgrim's Pride has a brand that hit $1 billion before anyone was paying attention

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) is one of the world's largest poultry producers. That sounds like a commodity business with low margins, cyclical patterns, and undifferentiated products. The Just Bare brand is why that framing is increasingly wrong.

According to the company's Feb. 19 press release, Just Bare -- its premium all-natural chicken brand -- surpassed $1 billion in annual retail sales in 2025, growing 45% year over year. The company described it as "the fastest sales momentum in the category." Those results reflect a company successfully running a branded consumer foods playbook inside a business that most investors still price like a bulk processor.

The bet on Pilgrim's Pride isn't the chicken. It's whether Just Bare becomes what the company's prepared foods division grows around. Pilgrim's Pride has the distribution infrastructure to scale that brand significantly further. If it does, the market will eventually reprice the company, not as a commodity producer, but as a branded foods platform with a premium anchor brand.

3. Energizer Holdings controls a market nobody is racing into

There's a reason Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) doesn't get much coverage: Batteries are boring. Nobody is disrupting the alkaline battery market. No start-up is pivoting into AA cells. That is precisely what makes it an interesting long-term holding.

Last year, the company bought Advanced Power Solutions, a major manufacturer of Panasonic-brand batteries in Europe. On its fiscal 2026 Q1earnings call the company said its transition of customers from the Panasonic brand to Energizer was well underway, and expected to contribute more than $30 million of organic growth this year.

Three months earlier, in the fiscal Q4 earnings release, CEO Mark LaVigne said the company "delivered strong earnings in Fiscal 2025 by staying agile and focused in a volatile environment" -- and for fiscal 2026, pricing actions and production credits are expected to largely offset tariff-related headwinds while the APS integration adds incremental scale.

What most investors miss when it comes to this company is the structural nature of battery demand. Every connected device, every remote, every flashlight runs on batteries. The secular trend toward connected devices doesn't hurt Energizerbecause the company also operates across adjacent categories like automotive products, giving it multiple avenues for demand.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.