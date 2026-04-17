Think AMD, Broadcom, or Alphabet Is Nvidia's Biggest Competitor for AI Data Center Space? Think Again...

Key Points

The global addressable market for AI may top $15 trillion by 2030, with graphics processing unit (GPU) titan Nvidia heralding the charge.

Although Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Alphabet are formidable rivals to Nvidia, they aren't the greatest threat to its AI data center real estate.

Internal competition is the catalyst that can upend Nvidia's premier pricing power and mid-70% gross margin.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

No trend is capturing the attention and capital of investors quite like the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make autonomous, split-second decisions is a technological leap forward that can add over $15 trillion to the U.S. economy by 2030, according to PwC analysts.

Heralding this charge is graphics processing unit (GPU) kingpin, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). While Wall Street's largest publicly traded company sports several competitive advantages, it's not free of competition. However, the most logical rivals to Nvidia's data center supremacy -- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) -- aren't its biggest risk.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia's biggest three rivals aren't the greatest threat to its AI data center real estate

According to some analyst estimates, Nvidia accounts for a 90% or greater share of GPUs deployed in artificial intelligence-accelerated data centers. Businesses choose Nvidia's hardware because of its superior compute capabilities. But alternatives do exist.

Advanced Micro Devices (commonly known as "AMD") has enjoyed robust demand for its Instinct series GPUs. With world-leading chip fabricator Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing rapidly expanding its monthly chip-on-wafer-on-substrate capacity, AMD can leverage its more attractive pricing and shorter wait times to attract larger orders.

Whereas AMD is a direct competitor to Nvidia's GPUs, Broadcom specializes in application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). In plain English, Broadcom is a key player in custom AI chips for select hyperscalers, serving as an alternative to Nvidia's general-purpose AI hardware.

There's also Alphabet, whose Google Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) are designed to compete against Nvidia's flagship AI GPUs. Several AI companies have chosen to deploy Alphabet's TPUs, including Apple and large language model superstar, Anthropic.

While all three of these companies are formidable rivals to Nvidia, they arguably aren't the biggest threat to steal data center real estate.

Nvidia's toughest competition comes from within

The No. 1 threat to Nvidia's superior pricing power and mid-70% gross margin comes from within its own customer base.

Many of Nvidia's largest customers by net sales are currently developing GPUs or AI solutions for their data centers. This includes Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Amazon, among others. Although the AI GPUs being developed by Nvidia's largest customers aren't sold externally and are no match for the compute capabilities of Hopper, Blackwell, or Blackwell Ultra, they're still a serious, if not overlooked, threat.

Internally developed chips cost far less than Nvidia's AI hardware and, in many instances, aren't backlogged due to overwhelming demand.

More importantly, the presence of these internally developed GPUs can (pardon the pun) chip away at the AI GPU scarcity that Nvidia has relied on, in conjunction with the superior compute capabilities of its hardware, to charge a premium for its GPUs. As GPU scarcity slowly fades due to the internal development of AI chips by hyperscalers, Nvidia will likely see its pricing power and gross margin pressured.

While the face of the AI revolution doesn't appear to be in any danger of ceding its spot atop the infrastructure pedestal, it is at risk of losing valuable data center real estate in the coming quarters.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,219,180!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 17, 2026.

Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.