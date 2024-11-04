Think Alternative with Political Uncertainty

News & Insights

November 04, 2024

With the U.S. presidential election approaching, markets are anticipating potential volatility, and investors are weighing where to allocate their money. While some hedge funds are positioning for “Trump trades,” U.S. Global Investors instead sees growing opportunities in alternative assets like gold and Bitcoin. 

 

Paul Tudor Jones shares this perspective, highlighting these assets as hedges against rising U.S. debt and inflation concerns. The national debt has reached unsustainable levels, doubling its GDP ratio over 25 years, and the federal deficit continues to climb. 

 

As inflation impacts traditional assets, commodities like gold, silver, and Bitcoin have become more attractive as they tend to perform well in inflationary environments. 

Finsum: Despite election-related uncertainties, holding alternative assets may help investors maintain portfolio stability in the long run.

