Things You Need to Know Before MarineMax's (HZO) Q1 Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. HZO is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Jan 28, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $372.6 million, indicating an improvement of 22.5% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer is also expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has moved up by a couple of cents to 56 cents in the past 30 days. The figure suggests an improvement of roughly 36.6% from the year-ago period.



Notably, this Clearwater, FL-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 263.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin.

Factors to Note

MarineMax’s strategic investments in high-margin businesses such as finance, insurance, brokerage, marina and service operations bode well. Markedly, the acquisitions of Northrop & Johnson in July 2020 and Fraser Yachts in 2019 strengthened its position in the superyacht category. In the recent past, the company announced the buyout of SkipperBud’s and its affiliate, Silver Seas Yachts. The buyout meaningfully enhances MarineMax’s presence in the Great Lakes region and the West Coast of the United States.



Quite obviously, aforementioned strategic acquisitions have been positively impacting the company’s revenue performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests an increase of 10.6% in same-store sales for the to-be-reported quarter.



We note that the company has been largely benefiting as consumers embrace and enjoy the boating lifestyle. The company’s digitization endeavors have been helping it to better engage with customers at a time when social distancing has become the new normal. Also, the company’s better expense management has been contributing toward margin expansion.

MarineMax, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for MarineMax this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MarineMax has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +24.63%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Target TGT has an Earnings ESP of +2.51% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Best Buy BBY has an Earnings ESP of +6.13% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Costco COST has an Earnings ESP of +4.01% and a Zacks Rank #3.

