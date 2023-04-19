Things to Note Just Ahead of PepsiCo's (PEP) Q1 Earnings

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP is expected to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2023 numbers on Apr 25, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $17.2 billion, implying 6.1% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



For quarterly earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.37, suggesting 6.2% growth from the $1.37 reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



We expect the company’s first-quarter total revenues to increase 4.5% year over year to $16,929 million and adjusted earnings per share to improve 5.7% year over year to $1.36.



In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings beat of 1.8%. It has delivered an earnings surprise of 5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

PepsiCo, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PepsiCo, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PepsiCo, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

PepsiCo has been well-poised for growth in the first quarter of 2023, driven by the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses. The company is likely to have benefited from delivering convenience, variety and value proposition to customers through its brands.



The company’s first-quarter results are expected to reflect gains from improved pricing across all segments. The bottom line is likely to reflect the continued benefits of the mitigation of inflationary pressures through cost-management and revenue-management initiatives. PepsiCo is likely to have benefited from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages.



Market share growth in the liquid refreshment beverage category, with share gains in the carbonated soft drinks, Ready-to-Drink Tea and water categories, is likely to have aided the improvement in the beverage category. Investments in innovation, pricing and execution also bode well.



The company’s food business has been gaining from revenue growth across core brands like Doritos, Lay’s, Ruffles, Tostitos and Cheetos. The Quaker business has been benefiting from market share gains in the rice and pasta, lite snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and snack bar categories, as it has been capitalizing on the elevated demand for tasty products that deliver convenience and value.



However, PepsiCo is expected to have witnessed margin pressures in the first quarter, driven by the impacts of supply-chain disruptions and inflationary labor, transportation, and commodity costs. This indicates continued cost inflation effects in the first quarter. Adverse currency rates are also likely to have been headwinds.



Increased advertising and marketing expenses, along with additional investments to build digital capabilities and integrate purpose throughout the company, are likely to have weighed on margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PepsiCo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PepsiCo has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.64%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Kimberly-Clark KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.25% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports its first-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.1 billion, which suggests a decline of 0.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past seven days to $1.32 per share. However, the estimate suggests a 2.2% decline from the year-ago reported number. KMB has delivered an earnings beat of 1.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Archer Daniels Midland ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.99% and a Zacks Rank #3. ADM is anticipated to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports first-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Daniels’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $23.5 billion, indicating a decline of 0.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Daniels’ bottom line has moved down by a penny in the past seven days to $1.71 per share. The consensus estimate suggests a decline of 10% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. ADM has delivered an earnings beat of 28.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Philip Morris International PM has an Earnings ESP of +1.86% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. PM is likely to register top-line growth when it releases first-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.1 billion, which suggests growth of 4.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Philip Morris’ quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.33 per share, suggesting a decline of 14.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PM has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.