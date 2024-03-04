Things to Note Before United Natural's (UNFI) Q2 Earnings

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI will likely register top-line growth when it releases second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Mar 6. However, the bottom line is expected to decline year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.9 billion, indicating a rise of 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 1 cent per share. The projection indicates a decline from earnings of 78 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



The leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.4%, on average. UNFI reported an earnings surprise of 84.6% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

United Natural is benefiting from a focus on a comprehensive transformation journey. As part of this process, management is rapidly implementing near term value-creation initiatives, which are creating operating efficiencies. Gains from inflation and new business, especially in its Supernatural channel, have been aiding growth. UNFI’s sales are benefiting from e-commerce strength, thanks to the increased digital solutions the company offers. The trends mentioned above might have been a tailwind in the quarter to be reported.



Yet, United Natural has been battling softness in the Retail business, thanks to changing consumer behavior, increased competition and economic pressures affecting consumer spending. Also, the company has been witnessing reduced levels of procurement gains resulting from slowing inflation. The persistence of these factors is likely to have hurt the company’s results in the fiscal second quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for United Natural this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



United Natural carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The Gap, Inc. GPS currently has an Earnings ESP of +54.71% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of 20 cents suggests a rise of 126.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap’s top line is expected to decrease from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.21 billion, suggesting a decline of 0.7% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average.



Costco Wholesale COST has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2. COST is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports the second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $59.2 billion, suggesting growth of 7.1% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s earnings for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at $3.60 per share, indicating an increase of 9.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. COST delivered an earnings beat of 2.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Burlington Stores BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register an increase in its bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $3.27 suggests a rise of 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Burlington Stores’ top line is anticipated to increase year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.03 billion, indicating an increase of 10.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

