Things to Note Before The TJX Companies (TJX) Q4 Earnings

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Feb 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $16.2 billion, suggesting an increase of 11.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $54 billion, suggesting an 8.2% rise from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the last seven days to $1.12 per share, indicating a 25.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for the fiscal 2024 bottom line is pegged at $3.76 per share, indicating an increase of 20.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The off-price retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average.

Things To Note

The TJX Companies is benefiting from strength in Marmaxx, buoyed by solid apparel and accessories categories’ sales. Robust momentum in its HomeGoods division, courtesy of the rise in customer traffic, bodes well.



The company is committed to boosting growth through effective marketing initiatives and loyalty programs. Management is also on track with several initiatives to strengthen its e-commerce business. The continuation of these trends is likely to have aided The TJX Companies’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, management projects overall comparable store sales growth of 3-4%. For the quarter, the company anticipates earnings per share (EPS) between 97 cents and $1, reflecting year-over-year growth. The TJX Companies anticipates an adjusted pretax profit margin in the range of 10-10.2% for the quarter under review. For fiscal 2024, TJX Companies expects an overall comparable store sales increase of 4-5%. Management envisions fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS in the $3.61-$3.64 range compared with $3.11 reported in fiscal 2023.



Yet, TJX Companies has been witnessing high costs of sales for a while. Rising selling, general and administrative expenses remain a concern for the company.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for The TJX Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The TJX Companies has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.52% at present.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The Gap, Inc. GPS currently has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of 19 cents suggests a rise of 125.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap’s top line is expected to decrease from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.21 billion, suggesting a decline of 0.7% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average.



Costco Wholesale COST has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2. COST is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports the second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $59.2 billion, suggesting growth of 7.1% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s earnings for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at $3.60 per share, indicating an increase of 9.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. COST delivered an earnings beat of 2.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Burlington Stores BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register an increase in its bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $3.25 suggests a rise of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Burlington Stores’ top line is anticipated to increase year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.02 billion, indicating an increase of 9.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.