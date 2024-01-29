Things to Note Before Post Holdings' (POST) Q1 Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, suggesting 22.4% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



However, the bottom line is likely to decline year over year in the fiscal first quarter. The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings per share (EPS) has moved down by a penny in the past seven days to $1.06. The projection indicates a decline of 1.9% from the year-ago period’s figure.



Post Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 18.1%.

Post Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Post Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Post Holdings, Inc. Quote

Things To Note

Post Holdings has been benefiting from its focus on acquisitions, which is helping it expand its customer base. The company is on track with effective pricing actions to counter inflationary headwinds. In this regard, the company’s recently-acquired Perfection Pet Foods business is likely to have aided the top line.



The company is also likely to have gained from strength in the Post Consumer Brands segment in the quarter under discussion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter sales at the Post Consumer Brands segment is pegged at $951 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 74.5%.



Yet, Post Holdings is bearing the brunt of supply-chain bottlenecks. On its lastearnings call management stated that although the supply-chain scenario and customer order fill rates have been improving, there is still significant room for enhancement. Cost inflation is another hurdle, although it is moderating.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Post Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Post Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.70%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right elements to beat on earnings this time.



Church & Dwight Co. CHD has an Earnings ESP of +0.90% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to witness top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHD’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, suggesting growth of 5.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share suggests an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. CHD delivered an earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Coca-Cola KO has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. KO is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports the fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.6 billion, suggesting growth of 4.8% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days, at 48 cents per share. The consensus estimate suggests 6.7% earnings growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. KO has delivered an earnings beat of 5.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



TreeHouse Foods THS currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. THS is likely to record top and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $926.9 million, indicating a 7% decline from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 71 cents per share, calling for a 27.6% decline from that reported in the year-ago quarter. THS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.