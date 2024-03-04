Things to Note Before Campbell Soup (CPB) Q2 Earnings

Campbell Soup Company CPB is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Dec 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion, suggesting a decline of 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 77 cents per share. This indicates a drop of 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CPB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.1%, on average.

Campbell Soup Company Price and EPS Surprise

Campbell Soup Company price-eps-surprise | Campbell Soup Company Quote

Things To Note

Campbell Soup has been witnessing cost inflation, which is marring its margin performance. The company is navigating the adverse impact of unfavorable volumes. Our model suggests a volume/mix decline of 2.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Lower contributions from pricing efforts are also a concern.



Rising marketing and selling expenses are hurting Campbell Soup’s performance. We expect adjusted marketing & selling expenses to increase 7.8% in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s presence in international markets exposes it to risks of unfavorable currency fluctuations.



Campbell Soup made significant progress in its strategic plan, demonstrating resilience in the face of a challenging consumer landscape. In addition, strength in the Snacks business is driving growth.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Campbell Soup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Campbell Soup carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -1.07%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The Gap, Inc. GPS currently has an Earnings ESP of +54.71% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of 20 cents suggests a rise of 126.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap’s top line is expected to decrease from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.21 billion, suggesting a decline of 0.7% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average.



Costco Wholesale COST has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2. COST is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports the second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $59.2 billion, suggesting growth of 7.1% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s earnings for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at $3.60 per share, indicating an increase of 9.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. COST delivered an earnings beat of 2.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Burlington Stores BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register an increase in its bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $3.27 suggests a rise of 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Burlington Stores’ top line is anticipated to increase year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.03 billion, indicating an increase of 10.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.