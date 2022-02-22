Things to Note Before AB InBev (BUD) Reports Q4 Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb 24. The leading alcohol beverage company is likely to register year-over-year revenue growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 results. Moreover, the company’s top and bottom lines for 2021 are expected to increase year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB InBev’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $13.57 billion, suggesting 6.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark for 2021 revenues is pinned at $53.78 billion, indicating growth of 14.7% from the prior-year reported figure.



For fourth-quarter earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 77 cents per share, suggesting a 28.7% decline from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $2.82 per share, indicating growth of 47.6% from the prior-year reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 21.9%. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

AB InBev’s top line has been reflecting continued business momentum, owing to relentless execution, investment in its brands and accelerated digital transformation. The company’s revenues in the fourth quarter are expected to have benefited from robust organic revenue growth, driven by continued volume and revenue per hectoliter (hl) growth.



BUD’s revenue-management initiatives and premiumization efforts are likely to have aided revenues per hl in the fourth quarter. Growth in the premium portfolio and expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio are expected to have driven volume gains in the to-be-reported quarter.



On its last reported quarter’s earnings call, management anticipated EBITDA growth of 10-12% for 2021. It continues to expect revenue growth to be higher than EBITDA growth, driven by strong volume and pricing.



The company has been demonstrating fundamental strength and continued resilience in the global beer category. The premiumization of the beer industry has been a key growth opportunity for AB InBev. The company has been investing in developing a diverse portfolio of global, international, and crafts and specialty premium brands in its markets. Gains from these investments are likely to have boosted the company’s top line in the fourth quarter. The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio, along with investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing, also bodes well.



However, AB InBev’s bottom line is expected to have been marred by adverse currency translations and commodity cost inflation, which have been weighing on EBITDA. Higher supply-chain costs in some markets have also been concerning. This is expected to have hurt the EBITDA margin in the to-be-reported quarter. Higher SG&A expenses, attributed to increased variable compensation accruals and marketing investments, are also expected to have hurt the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.



On the last reported quarter’s earnings call, management expected higher commodity costs to continue exerting pressure on input costs. The company also anticipated volatile foreign currency.

Zacks Model

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for AB InBev this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AB InBev has a Zacks Rank #3 and Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



