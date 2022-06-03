Things to Note as United Natural (UNFI) Lines Up for Q3 Earnings

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jun 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7,117 million, suggesting a rise of 7.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained stable over the past 30 days at 98 cents per share, indicating growth of 4.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. United Natural, which distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1%, on average. UNFI delivered an earnings surprise of 2.7% in the last reported quarter.

Things to Note

United Natural has been benefiting from business gains from existing and new customers, including benefits from cross-selling. The company has been gaining from online strength, owing to increased e-commerce solutions offered by the company. In this regard, the company has been rolling out additional marketing and analytics capabilities to improve customers’ brand experience.



Apart from this, management has been on track to undertake growth initiatives under its future pillar, including brands, professional services and fresh. The company has been undertaking buyouts to expand its presence. These upsides are likely to have aided the performance in the quarter to be reported.



Yet, United Natural is witnessing continued supply chain challenges, affecting the company and its customers. The company is battling escalated inflation and labor shortages. The persistence of such factors might have affected the company’s performance in the fiscal third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for United Natural this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



United Natural currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some more companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Kroger KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.95% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.27 suggests an increase of 6.7% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



Kroger’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $43,220 million, indicating an increase of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average.



WillScot Mobile Mini WSC currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. WSC is anticipated to register top-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it releases second-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $523.3 million, indicating an improvement of 13.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s bottom line has been stable in the past 30 days at 29 cents per share. The metric reflects growth of 107.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. WSC delivered an earnings beat of 7.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3. CASY is anticipated to register a top-line increase from the last fiscal year’s quarterly reading when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY’s revenues is pegged at $3,439 million, indicating a rise of 44.6% from the figure reported in the prior fiscal year’s quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's General Stores’ quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.54 per share, suggesting an improvement of 37.5% from the last fiscal year’s quarterly reported number. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average.



