Things to Note as Kohl's (KSS) Lines Up for Q1 Earnings

Kohl's Corporation KSS is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on May 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3,854 million, suggesting a dip of 0.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kohl's quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the last 30 days to 78 cents per share. The projection indicates a drop of 25.7% from earnings of $1.05 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products retailer’s bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8% in the last reported quarter.

Kohl's Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kohl's Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kohl's Corporation Quote

Things To Note

Kohl's has been grappling with escalated selling, general & administrative expenses (SG&A) for a while now. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects SG&A expenses to increase in the first of fiscal 2022, owing to the opening of 400 Sephora stores and related store refresh costs.



In addition, Kohl's has been battling increased freight and product cost inflation. Supply-chain headwinds, including inventory receipt delays have been hurting the company’s performance. The persistence of these factors is a threat to the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Kohl's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Kohl's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -10.06%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Costco Wholesale COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for Costco's quarterly earnings has moved up a couple of cents in the last 30 days to $3.04 per share. The consensus estimate suggests 10.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Costco's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $51.8 billion, which suggests a rise of 14.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company will likely register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for Ross Stores’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, suggesting a rise of 0.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROST’s earnings has been unchanged at 99 cents per share in the past 30 days. However, the consensus estimate indicates a 26.1% decline from the $1.34 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Designer Brands DBI currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company will likely register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings. The consensus mark for Designer Brands’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $806.7 million, suggesting 14.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the last 30 days to 23 cents per share. The consensus estimate for DBI suggests growth of 91.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.