Things to Note as Inter Parfums (IPAR) Lines Up for Q1 Earnings

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR is likely to register growth in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 10.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 22.1% in the past 30 days to 94 cents per share. The projection suggests an 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The manufacturer, marketer and distributor of fragrances and related products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.7%, on average. Inter Parfums delivered an earnings surprise of 75% in the last reported quarter.

Inter Parfums, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

Things To Note

Inter Parfums has been benefiting from strength in its brands for a while now. In this regard, the company’s largest and mid-sized brands are performing well. The company is also benefiting from robust product launches that boost assortment strength.



That said, Inter Parfums has been grappling with rising selling, general and administrative expenses for a while. The persistence of such high costs might be a concern for the company’s upcoming results.

A Look at Q1 Sales

Inter Parfums recently released record sales numbers for first-quarter 2022. Quarterly net sales rallied 26% to $250.7 million compared with $198.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. At comparable foreign currency rates, first-quarter net sales increased 30%. The company’s Europe-based product sales came in at $182.2 million, up 14% from 2021 levels. U.S.-based product sales amounted to $68.5 million, increasing 77% from first-quarter 2021.



Inter Parfums’ largest brands delivered solid sales performance. Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and GUESS brand sales increased 22%, 7%, 22% and 36%, respectively, during the quarter under review. Management debuted Montblanc Legend Red, a new Coach signature scent extension and GUESS Uomo during this time. These debutants contributed to the double-digit brand sales gains. The company’s mid-sized brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Kate Spade, Oscar de la Renta and Van Cleef & Arpels also delivered double-digit sales gains. Additional sales from initial product rollouts from MCM and Moncler brand were also an upside. Initial sales of Ferragamo and Ungaro legacy scents also drove the quarterly sales.



First-quarter sales increased 12% in North America, while the same increased 41% across the Western Europe and Asia/Pacific markets. Sales in the Middle East, Central and South America and Eastern Europe increased 27%, 38% and 13%, respectively. Management highlighted that the travel retail business is starting to pick up the pace.



The strong dollar against the euro dampened sales generated by European brands. The company’s U.S. distribution subsidiary for European-based products witnessed issues associated with shipping. These factors affected Inter Parfums’ U.S. sales of European brands in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Inter Parfums this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Inter Parfums currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Olapex OLPX has an Earnings ESP of +6.93% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 11. The consensus mark for Olapex’s revenues is pegged at $172.2 million. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Olapex’s quarterly earnings per share of 11 cents is unchanged in the past 30 days. OLPX’s earnings per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USFD’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.8 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 23.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods’ first-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, suggesting 158.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s levels. USFD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.6%, on average.



Celsius Holdings CELH has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. It is anticipated to register a top and bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ revenues is pegged at $117.6 million, indicating growth of 135.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, suggesting a rise of 200% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CELH delivered an earnings beat of 156.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

