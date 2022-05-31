Things to Note as Hormel Foods (HRL) Lines Up for Q2 Earnings

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jun 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3,001 million, suggesting an increase of 15.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 46 cents per share, indicating a 10.5% jump from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The producer and marketer of meats and other food products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Hormel Foods is benefiting from sustained demand across its retail channel. Strength in brands including Columbus, WHOLLY, Applegate, Hormel Gatherings, SPAM and Planters is a key driver. The company is gaining on improved foodservice business. Hormel Foods’ impressive pricing actions are driving growth. Also, management has been undertaking prudent acquisitions and other efforts to raise production. In this regard, strength in the Planters snack nuts business (acquired on Jun 1, 2021) is yielding. The persistence of these aspects bodes well for the quarter to be reported.



Yet, Hormel Foods has been encountering inflation and supply chain disruptions. The persistence of such high costs might have affected margins in the fiscal second quarter. In addition, rising SG&A expenses is a threat.

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Hormel Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hormel Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

