Things to Note Ahead of Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Q2 Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 7, before the opening bell. This global consumer products company is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings remained stable at 96 cents in the past 30 days. Moreover, this suggests a rise of 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Further, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1,030 million, indicating growth of 9.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 163%. Moreover, it delivered an earnings surprise of 106.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

Spectrum Brands has been benefiting from solid demand for its products, which is driving growth in all business categories. Also, enhanced brand awareness, investments in advertising and marketing, and supply-chain recovery remain key upsides. Further, the company’s Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which aims at improving its operating efficiency and effectiveness, bodes well. This plan is likely to have contributed to the fiscal second-quarter results.



In sync with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan, the company’s Global Pet Care business remains on track with exiting non-core assets and activities to focus on core brands. Also, its newly acquired Omega Sea and Armitage Pet Care brands are expected to have favored this segment’s growth in the quarter under review. Moreover, the segment has been gaining from growth in aquatic and companion animal categories, solid online sales and a spike in demand for aquatic and reptile kits and equipment. In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales in this unit is pegged at $267 million, which implies an increase of 12.7% year over year.



However, management continues to grapple with rising costs stemming from increased investments in advertising and marketing. Also, the pandemic-led demand and supply-related disruptions along with gross tariff headwinds remain significant concerns.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spectrum Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Spectrum Brands has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Fox Corporation FOXA presently has an Earnings ESP of +13.40% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Gildan Activewear GIL currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Funko FNKO currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.70% and a Zacks Rank #2.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fox Corporation (FOXA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Funko, Inc. (FNKO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.