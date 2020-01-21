Things to Note Ahead of Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Q1 Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jan 30, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 3.7%. However, its earnings underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at 35 cents over the past 30 days. This suggests a significant increase from a loss of 20 cents reported a year ago. Further, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $896 million, indicating growth of 2.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Key Factors to Note



Spectrum Brands has been gaining from productivity efforts, favorable pricing and value-creating initiatives. On the last earnings call, management had stated that fiscal first-quarter results will reflect benefits from Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which is aimed at improving its operating efficiency and effectiveness. The plan targets making growth investments as well as enhancing consumer insights, technology, marketing, and research and development.



Also, Spectrum Brands has been benefiting from robust brand portfolio and agreements, including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. The company is concentrating on the development of its four key business segments. All these factors might get reflected in the company’s fiscal first-quarter performance.



However, tariffs, higher spending on marketing and advertising, and input cost inflation might have hurt the company’s bottom line in the fiscal first quarter. Also, it expects foreign currency translations to remain a deterrent throughout fiscal 2020.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spectrum Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Spectrum Brands carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks With Favorable Combinations



Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



lululemon athletica inc. LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PVH Corp. PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN presently has an Earnings ESP of +9.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.



