Things to Note Ahead of Nu Skin's (NUS) Q3 Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $525.1 million, suggesting a decline of 2.4% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s bottom line is likely to increase year over year. Although the consensus estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to 64 cents per share, the projection indicates growth of 36.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The beauty and wellness product company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average. NUS delivered an earnings surprise of 1.9% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Nu Skin is battling persistent macroeconomic challenges. Macroeconomic factors and related price increases have been affecting certain key markets — causing a slowdown in consumer spending and customer acquisition. Nu Skin’s international presence keeps it exposed to risks of unfavorable foreign currency translations. The persistence of these factors is likely to have hurt NUS’s performance in the third quarter of 2023.



For the third quarter, Nu Skin expects revenues between $500 million and $540 million, including an unfavorable foreign currency impact of 1-2%. The projection suggests a decline of 7% to a 0.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported level.



Nu Skin is benefiting from strength in the Nu Vision 2025 strategy. The company is progressing with the core elements, including the introduction of EmpowerMe, personalized beauty and wellness strategy, expansion of its affiliate-powered social commerce business model and enhancement of its digital platform. The company has been successfully launching innovative beauty devices, which have become an essential part of its growth. For the third quarter, management expects earnings of 54-69 cents a share, reflecting a year-over-year growth.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nu Skin carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +4.15%.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:



e.l.f. Beauty ELF currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly earnings per share of 54 cents suggests an increase of 50% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ELF has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 108.3% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $197.3 million, indicating a rise of 61.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Church & Dwight Co. CHD has an Earnings ESP of +2.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to witness top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHD’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, suggesting an increase of 8.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days to 68 cents per share, it projects a decline of 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CHD has delivered an earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Monster Beverage MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, suggesting a rise of 14.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 40 cents per share, indicating a 33.3% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported number. MNST delivered an earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

