Things to Know Before The J. M. Smucker's (SJM) Q3 Earnings

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM is likely to register a decline in the bottom line when it releases third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Feb 25. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up by a couple of cents in the past seven days to $2.21 per share, it suggests a decline of almost 6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Notably, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.7% in the last reported quarter. Further, it has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.01 billion, which indicates an increase of 1.9% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Key Factors to Note

The J. M. Smucker has been benefiting from strength in its retail business, courtesy of increased at-home consumption amid the pandemic. Further, the company’s e-commerce channel has been doing on increase in online customers amid the pandemic. During its last earnings call, management stated that it expects low to mid-single-digit sales growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.



Apart from these, The J. M. Smucker’s focus on strategic priorities, which include redesigning the portfolio, upgrading the commercial model and streamlining organization, bodes well. Also, boosting portfolio through innovation and prudent buyouts has been a driver.



However, The J. M. Smucker expects mid-single digit year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings per share in the quarter under review. Higher reinvestments in the latter half of fiscal 2021 and the expected deceleration in gross margin in the same time frame are likely to have caused the downside. Also, the company has been grappling with rising selling, distribution and administrative expenses for a while now. Apart from these, elevated stay at-home trends have been hurting the company’s Away From Home business.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for The J. M. Smucker this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The J. M. Smucker carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.60%.

