Things to Know Before Taking a Shot at AstraZeneca

As the world works toward an endemic presence of the coronavirus, vaccines by top global pharmaceutical giants are proving to be mostly effective in reducing the severity of symptoms of patients all over the world.

However, AstraZeneca’s (AZN) COVID-19 vaccine failed to capture the major markets of the world —United States, Canada, Australia, and Western Europe —due to issues in its production, and, more importantly, a few incidents of deadly side effects.

Steady Hand in Healing the World

The rest of the world shares a very different stance than that of the West. AstraZeneca’s vaccine is sold for no profit in lower-income countries, and still manages to generate decent profits from its for-profit doses. Interestingly, according to studies from the IMF and Airfinity, a health intelligence and analytics company, about half of total COVID-19 vaccine shots received in low and lower-income countries came from AstraZeneca, as of December 11.

Third-quarter profits and distribution volumes for AstraZeneca's vaccine improved remarkably year-over-year, thanks to relentless efforts exerted by the company’s executives. Despite worldwide production issues, the company was able to turn a small profit after losing money earlier this year.

The company is also working on a next-generation vaccine, which is expected to be more active against the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

AstraZeneca is filling another important gap. There are numerous immuno-compromised people around the world who have not developed immunity to coronavirus, despite having been vaccinated. Evusheld, the company's pre-exposure prophylactic for immuno-compromised adults and adolescents, should help them. On December 8, the FDA gave this antibody cocktail emergency authorization.

Leerink analyst Andrew Berens reiterated a Buy rating on AstraZeneca stock recently. He was encouraged by the company’s plan of “continuing to strengthen its COVID-19 vaccine and antibody franchise in order to continue to address potential emergent variants in the long term.”

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street seems to be cautious but positive about AstraZeneca; and this sentiment is reflected in the Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold.

However, analysts have refrained from providing an AstraZeneca Stock forecast, possibly because they want to wait for more inputs from the company about their developments, which will help them predict the stock prices better.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Chandrima Sanyal did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

