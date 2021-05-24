Things to Know Before Sanderson Farms' (SAFM) Q2 Earnings

Sanderson Farms, Inc. SAFM is likely to report an increase in the top and the bottom line, when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on May 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at $2.29 per share in the past 30 days. The projection shows improvement from a loss of $1.43 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Notably, Sanderson Farms’ bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a wide margin in the trailing four quarters, on average.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, which calls for growth of 29.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Sanderson Farms, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Sanderson Farms, Inc. Quote

Things to Note

Sanderson Farms is gaining from favorable demand trends for products sold at retail grocery stores, as consumers continue adhering to at-home cooking amid the pandemic. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it is seeing improved demand from food service customers. Lately, the company is also witnessing increased export demand. We believe that the persistence of the trend is likely to have aided fiscal second-quarter performance. Apart from these, the company is benefiting from its efforts to strengthen its product portfolio and enhance capacity.



However, Sanderson Farms highlighted that USDA's projected supply in comparison to demand for both corn and soybeans crops remain extremely tight going into 2021. Incidentally, elevated feed costs are likely to have had put pressure on the company’s performance in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sanderson Farms this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Sanderson Farms carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

