Things to Know Ahead of TreeHouse Foods (THS) Q2 Earnings

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 15.6% in the last reported quarter. Further, it outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has gone up by a penny in the past seven days to 47 cents per share. This also suggests 30.6% growth from 36 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. However, the consensus mark for revenues stands at $1,069 million, indicating a decline of 14.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Key Factors to Note

TreeHouse Foods has been one among the food companies that have benefited from the rising demand owing to the increased at-home consumption and stockpiling trends on the coronavirus outbreak. The company has also been gaining on its TreeHouse 2020 program and the focus on refining the portfolio.



On the last earnings call, management expected the rise in demand due to pantry hoarding and increased stay-at-home trends to continue in second-quarter 2020. It predicted net sales of $1.05-$1.09 billion, indicating growth of 4% at the midpoint from the year-ago reported figure on anticipation of increased demand and greater at-home consumption. Further, management expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 40-50 cents, suggesting a 13% increase at the midpoint from the year-ago reported figure.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. price-eps-surprise | TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Quote

However, it is expected to have incurred incremental costs to cater to the rising demand. The company has been witnessing higher costs to increase production shifts and ensure the availability of labor at all manufacturing and distribution facilities. Also, costs related to increased sanitization measures and protective equipment are expected to have affected margins.



Moreover, increased stay-at-home trends have dented the Food Away From Home business, which is anticipated to have continued in the second quarter. Also, competition from private label brands is concerning.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TreeHouse Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TreeHouse Foods has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +4.63%.

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO presently has an Earnings ESP of +4.49% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Medifast, Inc. MED currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Conagra Brands Inc. CAG has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

