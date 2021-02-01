Things to Know Ahead of Ralph Lauren's (RL) Q3 Earnings

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL is likely to register top- and bottom-line declines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Feb 4, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.46 billion, which indicates a decline of 16.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.62 per share, which suggests a decline of 43.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus estimate has increased 4.5% in the past seven days.



The apparel and lifestyle products company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.2%, in the last reported quarter.

Aspects to have Impacted Q3 Metrics

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in Ralph Lauren’s supply operations. This is likely to have dented revenues across regions like North America, Europe and Asia during the third quarter. On its last earnings call, management expected pandemic-led adversities to continue in the fiscal third quarter. Also, it stated that it has been witnessing soft store traffic due to the pandemic-related headwinds, which are likely to have weighed on fiscal third-quarter revenues.



Also, any adverse movement in currency exchange rates as well as a rise in operating expenses is expected to have been a headwind in the quarter under review.



Nevertheless, Ralph Lauren has been benefiting from its business strategies and accelerated digital endeavors to support the shift in shopping preference amid the pandemic. Its omni-channel services, including digital clienteling, Buy Online Ship from Store, curbside pickup, contactless delivery and mobile checkout options, are anticipated to have aided sales in the fiscal third quarter. Also, increased focus on home and loungewear in sync with consumers’ changing preferences as well as the expansion in connected retail offerings has been driving digital sales.



Further, improved margins and reduced costs are likely to have cushioned the bottom line. The company has been witnessing positive regional and channel mix shifts, stemming from COVID-19 along with enhanced AUR in all regions, which have been boosting the gross margin.



On the last reported quarter’s earnings call, management expected gross margin expansion to continue in the second half of fiscal 2021 along with a marginal decline in expenses. This projection indicates that the company is likely to have witnessed favorable gross margin and an expense decline in the fiscal third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ralph Lauren this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Ralph Lauren sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of -8.67%.

