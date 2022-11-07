Things to Know Ahead of Ralph Lauren's (RL) Q2 Earnings

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL is expected to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers on Nov 10, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, which indicates growth of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.07 per share, which suggests a decline of 21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved down 1.4% in the past 60 days.



The apparel and lifestyle products company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% in the last reported quarter. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

Ralph Lauren has been gaining from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. The company’s strategy of product elevation, acquisition of full-priced consumers, favorable channel and geographic mix, as well as ramping up of its targeting and personalization efforts, is likely to have supported AUR growth in the quarter under review.



The company’s focus on expanding digital and omni-channel capabilities via investments in mobile, omni-channel and fulfillment bode well. Strength across owned and wholesale digital channels globally is likely to have been a key growth driver. Some other notable efforts on the online front are virtual selling appointments, “buy online, pick up in store”, endless aisle product availability, the introduction of additional digital sites in key markets, investments in AI-powered targeting and consumer acquisition.



These factors, along with the company’s first-ever full catalog Ralph Lauren mobile app, are likely to have aided the top line in the quarter under review. On its last reported quarter’searnings call management expected year-over-year revenue growth of 11% at cc for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.



However, Ralph Lauren has been reeling under the negative impacts of higher freight and marketing expenses, which are anticipated to have dented margins in the fiscal second quarter. Management, in its last reported quarter’s earnings report, predicted the gross margin to contract 40-80 bps year over year at cc in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.



Also, unfavorable currency fluctuations are likely to have been concerning. The company earlier expected the unfavorable currency to negatively impact revenues by 750 bps, the gross margin by 190 bps and the operating margin by 240 bps in the to-be-reported quarter. These are likely to have impacted the bottom-line performance in the said quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ralph Lauren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Ralph Lauren has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



BJ's Wholesale BJ has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. BJ is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.64 billion, suggesting 8.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 79 cents, suggesting a 13.2% decline from 91 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days.



Gildan Activewear GIL has an Earnings ESP of +2.59% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. GIL is likely to register an increase in the bottom line from the prior-year period’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has increased a penny to 81 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a 1.3% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Gildan Activewear’s top line is expected to rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $834.6 million, suggesting an increase of 4.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GIL delivered an earnings beat of 33.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #2. LULU is likely to register an increase in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.95 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 20.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



lululemon athletica’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.80 billion, suggesting a 24.4% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 10.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

