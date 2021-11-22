Things to Keep in Mind Before Guess?'s (GES) Q3 Earnings

Guess?, Inc. GES is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Nov 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $615.1 million, suggesting an increase of 8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The bottom line is expected to decline year over year in the fiscal third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 45 cents per share in the past 30 days. The projection shows a 22.4% slump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The designer and distributor of apparel and accessories’ bottom line has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin in the trailing four quarters, on average. The bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.2% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Guess? has been encountering adverse impacts from pandemic-induced store traffic declines. On its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects fiscal third-quarter revenues to be slightly negative to flat compared with third-quarter fiscal 2020 (LLY period) levels. Continued momentum in the company’s e-commerce business and a favorable shift of European wholesale shipments to the quarter under review are likely to have contributed to the top line.



Guess? anticipates adjusted operating margin growth of nearly 250 basis points (bps) on a LLY basis during the to-be-reported quarter. Third-quarter fiscal 2022 gross margin is likely to have expanded by approximately 600 bps when compared with LLY, courtesy of reduced occupancy expenses, lower promotions and better IMU.



Guess?’s focus on its core strategies like organization and culture, functional capacities, brand relevance with three main consumer groups (heritage, Millennials and Generation Z customers), customer focus, product brilliance and international footprint bodes well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Guess? this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Guess? carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.