Things to Decide the Fate of AB InBev (BUD) in Q3 Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, is slated to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27. The leading alcohol beverage company is likely to register year-over-year revenue and earnings growth when it reports third-quarter 2022 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB InBev’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $15.12 billion, suggesting 6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. For third-quarter earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 78 cents per share, suggesting a 56% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate has moved down 6% in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.7%. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

AB InBev’s top line has been reflecting continued business momentum, owing to relentless execution, investment in its brands and accelerated digital transformation. The company has been benefiting from its unique commercial strategy, a strong brand portfolio and investments in operation excellence. These have been aiding market share growth across most key markets. Continued resilience in the global beer category is also expected to have aided the third-quarter performance.



The company is anticipated to have retained strong business momentum in the third quarter on continued premiumization efforts and favorable industry trends. The company has been investing in a diverse portfolio of global, international, and crafts and specialty premium brands in its markets. Apart from the premium brands, BUD’s global brands lead the way in premiumization. These factors are likely to have boosted the company’s top line in the third quarter.



The rapid expansion of its digital platform and leveraging technology such as B2B sales and other e-commerce platforms have been key drivers for BUD. The company has been witnessing an acceleration in the B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing trends, aiding growth for the past few months. The company’s proprietary B2B platform, BEES, is live in 18 markets and has reached 2.9 million monthly active users. These are expected to have contributed significantly to the top and bottom lines in the to-be-reported quarter.



AB InBev is steadfastly growing its Beyond Beer portfolio, including products like ready-to-drink beverages like canned wine and canned cocktails, hard seltzers, cider, and flavored malt beverages. The Beyond Beer trend has recently been gaining popularity due to the rise in demand for low-alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks. The company has been focused on expanding its Beyond Beer portfolio, which has also been aiding the top line.



BUD’s revenue-management initiatives and premiumization efforts are likely to have aided revenues per hl in the third quarter. Growth in the premium portfolio and the expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio are expected to have driven volume gains in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, AB InBev’s bottom line is expected to have been marred by adverse currency translations, commodity cost inflation and higher supply-chain costs in some markets. Higher commodity costs have been mainly resulting from increased aluminum and barley prices. BUD’s presence across various countries exposes it to negative currency translations.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management expected higher commodity costs to continue exerting pressure on input costs. The company also anticipated volatile foreign currency.



Higher cost of sales and SG&A expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’s gross and operating margins. Elevated supply-chain costs have been primarily driving higher SG&A expenses for the past few quarters.

Zacks Model

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for AB InBev this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AB InBev has a Zacks Rank #3 and Earnings ESP of -3.85%.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.