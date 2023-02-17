Things to Consider Before The TJX Companies' (TJX) Q4 Earnings

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $14,030 million, suggesting a rise of 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2023 sales is pegged at $49,446 million, indicating an increase of 1.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 89 cents per share, suggesting growth of 14.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The company’s consensus mark for the fiscal 2023 bottom line is pegged at $3.12 per share, indicating a jump of 9.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The off-price apparel and home fashions retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average. The TJX Companies delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5% in the last reported quarter.

The TJX Companies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The TJX Companies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The TJX Companies, Inc. Quote

Things to Consider

The TJX Companies has been benefiting from several initiatives to boost online sales and strengthen its e-commerce business. The company has been committed to expanding footprint and investing in distribution, network and infrastructure, which have been aiding growth. Management has been leveraging the strengths of retail brand portfolio and multi-banner campaigns to drive efficiencies and build awareness. It has been on track to attract new shoppers of every age, which is fueling growth.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, management projects a U.S. comparable store sales growth of flat to 1% increase. The company anticipates a pretax profit margin in the range of 9.5-9.8% and earnings per share (EPS) between 85 and 89 cents in the quarter.



Yet, the company expects U.S. comparable store sales decline of 1-2% in fiscal 2023. Management envisions adjusted EPS in the range of $3.07-3.11 for fiscal 2023. Pretax profit margin is envisioned at 9.3-9.4% and an adjusted pretax profit margin at 9.8-9.9% for fiscal 2023.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for The TJX Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The TJX Companies carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.



American Eagle Outfitters AEO has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEO’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings stands at 30 cents per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Eagle is estimated to report revenues of $1.47 billion, which suggests a fall of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter. AEO has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 5%, on average.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.67 suggests a decrease of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.52 billion, indicating an increase of 15.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and a Zacks Rank #3. DG is likely to register year-over-year top-line growth in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.3 billion, suggesting 19.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $3.24 per share, suggesting 26.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. DG delivered a negative earnings beat of 0.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.