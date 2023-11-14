Things to Consider Before The TJX Companies (TJX) Q3 Earnings

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Nov 15.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $13.1 billion, suggesting an increase of 7.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has remained unchanged at 97 cents per share in the past 30 days. The projection indicates a 12.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The off-price retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average.

Things To Consider

The TJX Companies is benefiting from strength in Marmaxx, buoyed by solid apparel and accessories categories’ sales. Robust recovery in its HomeGoods division, courtesy of the rise in customer traffic, bodes well. We expect net sales growth of 7.4% and 8.2% in the Marmaxx and HomeGoods segment, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



Management is committed to boosting growth through effective marketing initiatives and loyalty programs. The company is on track with several initiatives to boost online sales and strengthen its e-commerce business. The continuation of these trends is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, management expects comp store sales growth of 3-4% and consolidated sales increase of 6-7%. Earnings per share (EPS) is likely to have been between 95 and 98 cents, reflecting year-over-year growth. Management anticipates a pretax profit margin in the range of 11.3-11.5%. We expect a comp store sales growth of 3% and a pretax margin of 11.4% in the fiscal third quarter.



Yet, The TJX Companies has been witnessing incremental wage costs and supply-chain costs. Also, risks of unfavorable foreign currency translations are a threat.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for The TJX Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The TJX Companies carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.60%.

Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat.



Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at 51 cents, flat year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Build-A-Bear Workshop’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $107.6 million, indicating an increase of almost 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BBW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6% on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2. COST is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.43 suggests an increase of 10.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to improve from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $57.7 billion, suggesting an increase of almost 6% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1% on average.



NIKE NKE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s quarterly earnings per share of 85 cents remains flat year over year.



NIKE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1% on average. The consensus estimate for NKE’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.4 billion, indicating a rise of 0.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

