Things to Consider Before Sally Beauty's (SBH) Q4 Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH is likely to witness a year-over-year decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $943.9 million, indicating a decline of 4.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. For fiscal 2022, the company’s revenues are pegged at $3,797 million, indicating a decline of 2% from the year-ago period’s level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to 48 cents per share, indicating a decline of 25% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.13 per share, projecting an 11.3% decline from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Sally Beauty delivered a negative earnings surprise of 6.8%.

Sally Beauty has been battling rising inflationary pressure for a while now. The company is also witnessing pressure from supply-chain-related issues. Due to its exposure to international markets, SBH is vulnerable to currency fluctuations. Management expects a net sales decline of almost 2% year over year for fiscal 2022, including an unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates of roughly 70 basis points (bps).



Apart from this, Sally Beauty has been grappling with escalated selling, general and administrative expenses for a while. The persistence of such trends is likely to have put pressure on the company’s performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.



That being said, focus on strategic growth pillars, including leveraging the digital platform, undertaking product innovation and enhancing the supply chain is a breather. For fiscal 2022, the adjusted gross margin is likely to expand by nearly 50 bps year over year. The adjusted operating margin is envisioned to come in at approximately 10.5%.

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sally Beauty this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Sally Beauty carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of +5.88%.

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for ROST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.36 billion, which suggests a decline of 4.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ earnings has moved up by a penny to 81 per share in the past seven days. However, the consensus estimate indicates a 25.7% decline from$1.09 reported in the year-ago quarter. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.1%, on average.



DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.23% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register declines in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for DKS’ quarterly earnings has moved up 1.4% in the past 30 days to $2.24 per share. However, the consensus estimate suggests a 29.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DICK'S quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.7 billion, which suggests a decline of 1.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DKS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average.



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for DLTR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.83 billion, which suggests 6.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for DLTR’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.16 per share. The consensus estimate suggests growth of 20.8% from the year-ago quarter. DLTR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



