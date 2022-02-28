Things to Consider Before Inter Parfums' (IPAR) Q4 Earnings

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR is likely to register growth in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers on Mar 1. However, the company’s bottom line is expected to decline year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s bottom line is unchanged in the past 30 days at a loss of 16 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 47 cents per share. The consensus mark for 2021 earnings is pegged at $2.63 per share, indicating significant growth from $1.21 reported in the year-ago period. The manufacturer, marketer and distributor of fragrances and related products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.7%, on average. Inter Parfums delivered an earnings surprise of 44.6% in the last reported quarter.

Things to Note

Inter Parfums released record-high sales numbers for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021. For fourth-quarter 2021, sales increased 15% (same at constant currency or cc) from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $210.8 and rose 19% (up 14% at cc) from fourth-quarter 2019 figures. The company’s Europe-based product sales came in at $136.2 million in the fourth quarter, up 6% from 2019 levels. U.S.-based product sales amounted to $74.6 million, rising 53% from fourth-quarter 2019 levels. For 2021, the company expects earnings per share (EPS) of $2.65, reflecting better-than-expected sales performance in the quarter under review.



Inter Parfums’ 2021 sales amounted to $879.6 million, up 63% year over year and 23% from 2019 levels. Sales in Europe and U.S.-based operations during 2021 increased 22% and 26%, respectively, from 2019 levels. Management notified that in 2021 its four largest brands, Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and GUESS increased 7%, 34%, 41% and 41%, respectively, from 2019 tallies. The company’s mid-sized brands like Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, Oscar de la Renta, Van Cleef & Arpels and Karl Lagerfeld performed well during 2021. IPAR’s new additions, including Kate Spade, MCM, Ferragamo and Moncler, also contributed to sales. Inter Parfums’ largest market — North America — registered sales growth of 50% from 2019 levels. Sales across Western Europe, Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe increased 9%, 15%, 22% and 26%, respectively. The Middle East region registered a sales decline from the 2019 level.



Inter Parfums has been grappling with rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for a while. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it is investing in promotion and advertising in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Inter Parfums this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Inter Parfums currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Hostess Brands, Inc. TWNK has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the top and the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of 23 cents suggests an increase of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hostess Brands’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $288 million, suggesting an increase of 12.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LOW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.19% and a Zacks Rank #3. CASY is anticipated to register top-line increase when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's General Stores’ revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, indicating a rise of 52.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's General Stores’ quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.45 per share, suggesting an improvement of 39.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CASY delivered an earnings beat of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3. COST is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $2.67 suggests an increase of 24.8% from the year-ago period’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to increase from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $51,050 million, which suggests growth of 14% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average.



