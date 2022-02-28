Things to Consider Before Hormel Foods' (HRL) Q1 Earnings

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Mar 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,870 million, suggesting an increase of 16.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the last seven days to 43 cents per share, it indicates a growth of 4.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.The producer and marketer of meats and other food products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2%.

Things to Note

Hormel Foods is benefiting from sustained demand for retail and deli products for a while. The company’s International & Other segment has also been performing well. Hormel Foods is witnessing an acceleration in the foodservice business. Apart from this, the company has been undertaking prudent acquisitions to drive growth. In this regard, strength in the Planters snack nuts business (acquired on Jun 1, 2021) is yielding. The persistence of these aspects bodes well for the quarter to be reported.



Yet, Hormel Foods has been operating in a complex operating environment. In this regard, impacts of labor shortages, higher costs and supply chain disruption are headwinds. That said, the company is on track with strategic pricing actions across the portfolio.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hormel Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hormel Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of +1.85%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Hostess Brands, Inc. TWNK has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents suggests an increase of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hostess Brands’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $288 million, suggesting an increase of 12.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LOW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.19% and a Zacks Rank #3. CASY is anticipated to register top-line increase when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's General Stores’ revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, indicating a rise of 52.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's General Stores’ quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.45 per share, suggesting an improvement of 39.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CASY delivered an earnings beat of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3. COST is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $2.67 suggests an increase of 24.8% from the year-ago period’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to increase from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $51,050 million, which suggests growth of 14% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average.



