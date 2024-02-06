Things to Consider Before Hain Celestial's (HAIN) Q2 Earnings

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Feb 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $459.5 million, indicating growth of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



However, the company’s bottom line is likely to decline year over year. The consensus mark for fiscal second-quarter earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to 11 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 45% from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter.



The organic and natural products company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Things To Consider

Hain Celestial has been witnessing softness in the North America segment stemming from challenging market conditions in personal care and baby & kids businesses. The continuation of these challenges into the fiscal second quarter could negatively impact sales and overall performance. We expect the segment's sales to be $276.7 million in the to-be-reported quarter, indicating a decline of 2% year over year.



The company has been battling industry-wide supply constraints for its Earth's Best organic baby formula business, which might put pressure on the sales volume. Also, the rise in selling, general and administrative expenses remains a hurdle. We estimate SG&A expenses to increase 21.3% year over year in the fiscal second quarter. As a percentage of net sales, this metric is expected to expand 300 basis points.



The company’s International segment is likely to have performed well in the quarter under review. Our model suggests the International segment's sales to be $188.3 million in the fiscal second quarter, calling for a rise of 9.6% year over year.



Also, Hain Celestial’s focus on brand building, channel-growth capabilities, away-from-home and e-commerce capabilities bodes well. Strength in the company’s multi-year Reimagined strategy is likely to have aided the company’s performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hain Celestial this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hain Celestial carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -12.50%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the correct elements to beat on earnings this time.



TreeHouse Foods THS currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #2. THS is likely to record top- and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $926.9 million, indicating an almost 7% decline from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 71 cents per share, calling for a 27.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. THS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.5%, on average.



Coca-Cola KO has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3. KO is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.6 billion, suggesting growth of 5% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days, at 48 cents per share. The consensus estimate for earnings suggests 6.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. KO has delivered an earnings beat of 5.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Inter Parfums IPAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $329.1 million, indicating a rise of 5.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ quarterly earnings of 35 cents suggests a decrease of 50.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.7%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

