Things to Consider Before General Mills' (GIS) Q3 Earnings

General Mills, Inc. GIS is likely to register top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Mar 23, 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4,509 million, suggesting a drop of 0.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down 7.2% to 77 cents per share in the past 30 days. The projection indicates a decline of 6.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The consumer foods company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average. In the last reported quarter, General Mills posted a negative earnings surprise of 6.6%.

Things To Consider

General Mills is battling escalated input cost-inflation for a while. A rise in costs has been putting pressure on the company’s margins. Management in its fiscal second-quarter earnings call highlighted that it expects double-digit input cost inflation in the latter half. This is likely to affect the company’s performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.



General Mills is bearing the brunt of industry-wide shortages in the labor market. Such shortages are impacting its supply chain and leading to escalated costs. Challenges across raw material suppliers, internal and external production facilities and distribution centers among others, are creating service challenges and escalated expenses. The persistence of these factors is likely to have hurt General Mills’ performance in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for General Mills this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



General Mills currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -1.02%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Hershey HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $2.10 per share, suggesting a 9.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Hershey’s top line is also expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.47 billion, calling for a rise of 7.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. HSY delivered an earnings beat of 4.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.20% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to display a year-over-year decline in the bottom line, when it reports first-quarter 2022 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share projects an 11.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Inter Parfums’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $211.6 million, suggesting a rise of 6.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. IPAR delivered an earnings beat of 46.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to display a year-over-year decline in the bottom line, when it reports first-quarter 2022 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 55 cents, projecting a significant decline against earnings of 36 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



TreeHouse Foods’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.09 billion, suggesting a rise of 2.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. HSY delivered an earnings beat of 11.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



