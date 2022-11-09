Things to Consider Before Flowers Foods' (FLO) Q3 Earnings

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,141 million, suggesting a rise of 11.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 28 cents per share, indicating a 6.7% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



We expect fiscal third-quarter net revenues to be up 11.2% year over year to $1,142.5 million and the bottom line to decline 7% to 28 cents a share.



The packaged bakery products company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average. FLO delivered an earnings surprise of 14.8% in the last reported quarter.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Flowers Foods, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Flowers Foods, Inc. Quote

Things To Consider

Flowers Foods’ is benefiting from robust demand for its products in the retail channels. The company’s focus on core priorities — developing its team, concentrating on brands, prioritizing margins and looking out for prudent mergers and acquisitions — bode well. The company is undertaking innovation in its leading brands, which have been yielding well. We believe that the persistence of these factors might have been an upside to the quarter to be reported.



That said, Flowers Foods is battling major hurdles due to cost inflation and supply-chain bottlenecks. In this regard, rising materials, supplies, labor and other production costs are a concern. Management, in its lastearnings call highlighted that it expects inflation to remain a deterrent that will likely reach its peak in the third quarter. That said, the company’s strategic pricing actions have been a breather.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Flowers Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Flowers Foods carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this season.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to register a decrease in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $2.17 suggests a dip of 10.7% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Smucker’s top line is anticipated to have increased year over year. The consensus mark for SJM’s revenues is pegged at $2.16 billion, indicating an increase of 5.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Smucker has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.8%, on average.



DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.23% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register declines in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The consensus mark for DKS’ quarterly earnings has moved up 1.4% in the past 30 days to $2.24 per share. However, the consensus estimate suggests a 29.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DICK'S quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.7 billion, which suggests a decline of 1.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DKS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average.



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for DLTR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.83 billion, which suggests 6.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for DLTR’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.16 per share. The consensus estimate suggests growth of 20.8% from the year-ago quarter. DLTR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.