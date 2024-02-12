Things to Consider Ahead of Nu Skin's (NUS) Q4 Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is likely to register a decline in both the top and the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $479.4 million, suggesting a fall of 8.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for 2023 revenues is pegged at almost $2 billion, suggesting a decline of 11.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 29 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 67.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.76, indicating a drop of 39.3% from the prior-year period’s level.



The beauty and wellness product company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.4%, on average. NUS delivered a negative earnings surprise of 12.5% in the last reported quarter, while it beat in the other three.

Factors Influencing Q4 Results

Nu Skin has been encountering persistent macroeconomic obstacles, which have impacted consumer spending and customer acquisition. Escalating macroeconomic pressures are hampering the company’s core business across key markets. This and unfavorable foreign currency translations are likely to have hurt Nu Skin’s results in the top-be-reported quarter.



For the fourth quarter of 2023, management expects revenues of $440-$480 million, suggesting an 8-16% decline. The projection includes an unfavorable foreign currency impact of 3-2%. Nu Skin anticipates quarterly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) 15-30 cents, suggesting a year-over-year decline. For 2023, it envisions revenues of $1.92-$1.96 billion, indicating a 14-12% decline. Management envisions 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.62-$1.77 compared with $2.90 reported in the previous year.



The company has also been executing cost-control measures to aid its profits.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nu Skin carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -17.24%.

Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the correct elements to beat on earnings this time.



Inter Parfums IPAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $329.1 million, indicating a rise of 5.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ quarterly earnings of 35 cents suggests a decline of 50.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.7%, on average.



Coca-Cola KO has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. KO is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.6 billion, suggesting growth of 5% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 48 cents per share. The consensus estimate for earnings suggests 6.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. KO has delivered an earnings beat of 5.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Monster Beverage MNST has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. MNST is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it releases fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, which suggests growth of 15.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 39 cents per share, suggesting growth of 34.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. MNST has delivered an earnings surprise of 1.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



