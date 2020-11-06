Things Look Grim For QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) After Today's Downgrade

Market forces rained on the parade of QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from QuickLogic's three analysts is for revenues of US$19m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 99% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 70% to US$0.48. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$21m and US$0.25 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqCM:QUIK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

The consensus price target fell 12% to US$5.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for QuickLogic's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic QuickLogic analyst has a price target of US$6.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that QuickLogic is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 99%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 13% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.9% per year. So it looks like QuickLogic is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple QuickLogic analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

