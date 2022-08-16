Things Look Grim For Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) After Today's Downgrade

Market forces rained on the parade of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about Motorsport Games recently, with the stock price up a worthy 11% to US$0.63 in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Motorsport Games' four analysts is for revenues of US$14m in 2022, which would reflect a considerable 12% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are forecast to narrow 8.5% to US$2.83 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$16m and US$2.22 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqCM:MSGM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

The consensus price target fell 5.3% to US$2.37, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Motorsport Games, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.00 and the most bearish at US$0.60 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Motorsport Games' decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 22% to the end of 2022. This tops off a historical decline of 5.7% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Motorsport Games to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Motorsport Games. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Motorsport Games' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Motorsport Games.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Motorsport Games, given a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.