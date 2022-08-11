Things Look Grim For MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) After Today's Downgrade

Today is shaping up negative for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 14% to US$1.90 in the past 7 days. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from six analysts covering MediWound is for revenues of US$18m in 2022, implying a not inconsiderable 18% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$0.44 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$21m and losses of US$0.37 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGM:MDWD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Analysts lifted their price target 8.8% to US$6.80, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MediWound at US$8.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 32% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 38% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.5% per year. It's pretty clear that MediWound's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at MediWound. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple MediWound analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

