Things Look Grim For Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) After Today's Downgrade

One thing we could say about the analysts on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following this downgrade, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' three analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$480m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Following this this downgrade, earnings are now expected to tip over into loss-making territory, with the analysts forecasting losses of US$0.18 per share in 2021. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$597m and losses of US$0.15 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NYSE:KW Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining sales to come to an end, given the flat revenue forecast out to 2021. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen sales shrink 5.9% annually. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, including its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other flags we've identified.

