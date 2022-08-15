Things Look Grim For Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) After Today's Downgrade

One thing we could say about the analysts on Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, Jerash Holdings (US)'s dual analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be US$144m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 23% to US$0.47 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$164m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.70 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqCM:JRSH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

What's most unexpected is that the consensus price target rose 45% to US$14.00, strongly implying the downgrade to forecasts is not expected to be more than a temporary blip. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Jerash Holdings (US) analyst has a price target of US$23.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$8.00. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 2.4% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 15% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.4% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Jerash Holdings (US) is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Jerash Holdings (US). Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

