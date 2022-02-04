Things Look Grim For Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) After Today's Downgrade

The analysts covering Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from nine analysts covering Exelon is for revenues of US$18b in 2022, implying a substantial 50% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to jump 30% to US$2.23. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$31b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.23 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqGS:EXC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 12% to US$54.50. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Exelon, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$74.00 and the most bearish at US$39.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 42% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 1.3% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.5% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Exelon's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Exelon's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Exelon, including its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 4 other concerns we've identified.

