Things Look Grim For Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) After Today's Downgrade

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$4.91 reflecting a 13% rise in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Colony Capital's three analysts is for revenues of US$1.5b in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 35% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 81% to US$1.15. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.7b and losses of US$0.52 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NYSE:CLNY Earnings and Revenue Growth December 9th 2020

Analysts lifted their price target 20% to US$5.42, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Colony Capital at US$6.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.25. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 35%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 19% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Colony Capital is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The rising price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious cut to next year's outlook, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Colony Capital.

