Things Look Grim For CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) After Today's Downgrade

Market forces rained on the parade of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the seven analysts covering CNX Resources provided consensus estimates of US$492m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 86% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 55% to US$2.70. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$763m and losses of US$2.41 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NYSE:CNX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

The consensus price target fell 7.7% to US$25.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for CNX Resources' valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on CNX Resources, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$46.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 98% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 18% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 5.5% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that CNX Resources' revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our aggregation of analyst estimates suggests that CNX Resources revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of CNX Resources.

