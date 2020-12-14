Things Look Grim For Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) After Today's Downgrade

One thing we could say about the analysts on Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Argan from its two analysts is for revenues of US$630m in 2022 which, if met, would be a sizeable 84% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 435% to US$2.43. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$783m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.89 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Argan's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:AGX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 15th 2020

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$60.50 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Argan analyst has a price target of US$61.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$60.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Argan's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 84%, well above its historical decline of 13% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.7% per year. Not only are Argan's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Argan. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Argan after the downgrade.

Uncomfortably, our automated valuation tool also suggests that Argan stock could be overvalued following the downgrade. Shareholders could be left disappointed if these estimates play out. You can learn more about our valuation methodology for free on our platform here.

