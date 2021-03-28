Things Look Grim For AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) After Today's Downgrade

Market forces rained on the parade of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After this downgrade, AC Immune's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of CHF43m in 2021. This would be a huge 176% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 26% to CHF0.64. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of CHF57m and CHF0.50 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGM:ACIU Earnings and Revenue Growth March 28th 2021

Analysts lifted their price target 7.2% to CHF12.88, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on AC Immune, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF16.96 and the most bearish at CHF8.71 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting AC Immune's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 176% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 16% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 17% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that AC Immune is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

