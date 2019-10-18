Things Are Looking Up for Managed-Care Stocks, Analyst Says

Managed-care stocks have had a bad year, yet analysts at Mizuho Securities see hope.

In a lengthy note initiating coverage on four leading managed-care companies, Mizuho’s Ann Hynes wrote that she was bullish on the industry despite worries over possible health care policy changes in Washington.

The S&P 500 Managed Health Care subindex is down 3% in 2019, while the broader S&P 500 is up 19.6% over the same period.

“We believe underlying growth trends for the industry are positive and support the companies’ long-term double-digit EPS growth targets,” she wrote. “We believe trends in the commercial market are stable and Medicare Advantage should continue to be a growth driver for the industry.”

Hynes awarded Buy ratings to Cigna (ticker: CI), Humana (HUM), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). She gave Anthem (ANTM) a Neutral rating.

The back story. Shares of each of the companies have struggled this year. Cigna is down 13.2% in 2019, Humana has fallen 0.3%, UnitedHealth Group has lost 2,2%, and Anthem has declined 5.1%. Investors’ worries over Medicare for All, which would notionally shut down the industry, have weighed on the stocks, as have concerns over less dramatic proposals to overhaul the health care system.

What’s new. In her note on Thursday afternoon, Hynes wrote that the industry’s fundamentals are strong, and that the stocks are underperforming because of worries over the 2020 elections and Medicare for All.

Medicare for All isn’t likely to be enacted, Hynes said. “Even if a Democrat wins the White House in the 2020 that supports ‘Medicare-for-All’, if the Senate remains Republican, any legislation would be dead on arrival,” Hynes wrote. “We believe the likelihood the Senate remains Republican is high.”

Looking ahead. In related notes on the individual companies, Hynes detailed her calls. She praised Humana’s leading market position in Medicare Advantage, a private option within Medicare that is growing in popularity. The analyst set a price target of $315 on the stock, which closed Thursday at $285.50.

Cigna’s acquisition of Express Scripts offers “revenue synergies that support the company’s 2021 adjusted EPS outlook of $21.00-22,” Hynes said. She set a price target of $180, while the stock closed Thursday at $164.77.

UnitedHealth Group, meanwhile, is an”attractive long-term investment opportunity given the industry backdrop, double-digit EPS growth rate, strong cash flow generation and sound capital deployment strategy,” Hynes said. The stock closed at $243.67 on Thursday, while Hynes’s target is $270.

Hynes rated Anthem at Neutral. “Medicaid headwinds could dampen the near-term outlook for ANTM given its exposure to Managed Medicaid,” she wrote, but said the company’s long-term growth could be attractive. She set a $262 target for the stock price, while the shares closed at $249.25 on Thursday.

