Thin trade, rising oil keep Russian rouble at strongest since mid-2018

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble extended gains slightly amid thin trade and higher oil prices on Thursday, holding at the strongest level since mid-2018.

At 0716 GMT, the rouble was 0.13% stronger against the dollar at 61.77 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.28% to trade at 68.49 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by a potential breakthrough in the China-U.S. trade war and OPEC-led efforts to constrain supply. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.37% at $67.5 a barrel.

Most of European markets were closed over the Christmas holiday period, reducing activity in the Russian market as well. Trade in Russia is expected to become even thinner in the approach to the New Year and Russian Orthodox Christmas holidays from Jan. 1-8.

Earlier in December, the rouble was supported by a tax payment period whgich resulted in Russian exporters converting some of their dollars to the rouble.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX fell by 0.2% to 3,025.47, pressed down by a 3% decline in shares of the mining giant Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was unchanged at 1,543.01 points.

Russia's second largest lender VTB VTBR.MM, shipping giant Sovcomflot and Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port NMTP.MM were included in the list of companies to be privatised in 2020 to 2022, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; additional reporting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

