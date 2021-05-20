Thiele family to sell more than half its stake in Lufthansa - sources

May 20 (Reuters) - The Thiele family, Deutsche Lufthansa AG's LHAG.DE second-largest shareholder, is selling more than half of its stake in the airline group following the death of Heinz Hermann Thiele, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

KB Holding GmBH, Thiele family's investment vehicle, will sell 33 million of its 60 million shares, the people said, valuing the offering at 358 million euros ($437.23 million) at Thursday's market close.

Lufthansa declined to comment. KB Holding could not be reached for comment after regular business hours.

Heinz Hermann Thiele, majority owner of German braking systems maker Knorr-Bremse KBX.DE, died in February at the age of 79.

Thiele had acquired a major stake in Lufthansa and became a highly visible public figure last year when portrayed as the main obstacle to the state bailout the airline needed to survive the coronavirus crisis.

Bloomberg News reported the sale earlier on Thursday.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that the airline was working with Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Bank of America BAC.N to sound out investors about a capital increase worth roughly 3 billion euros, possibly as soon as June, to repay a government bailout in 2020.

($1 = 0.8188 euros)

